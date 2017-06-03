NEWS
Saturday June 3 2017
Fiorentina start Simeone talks
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have reportedly started negotiations with Genoa for €15m-rated striker Giovanni Simeone.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the bid on the table is a loan with obligation to buy for a total of €15m.

The 21-year-old son of Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone had a largely successful debut Serie A campaign.

He scored 13 goals in 36 competitive appearances for the Grifone.

This seems to have tripled his transfer value from the €5m Genoa paid to sign Cholito from River Plate last summer.

However, it’s also worth noting that Simeone went on a nine-round drought and all but two of his goals were scored by the end of January.

