Fiorentina start Simeone talks

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have reportedly started negotiations with Genoa for €15m-rated striker Giovanni Simeone.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the bid on the table is a loan with obligation to buy for a total of €15m.

The 21-year-old son of Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone had a largely successful debut Serie A campaign.

He scored 13 goals in 36 competitive appearances for the Grifone.

This seems to have tripled his transfer value from the €5m Genoa paid to sign Cholito from River Plate last summer.

However, it’s also worth noting that Simeone went on a nine-round drought and all but two of his goals were scored by the end of January.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more