Chelsea want Dani Alves

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will make a bid if Dani Alves decides to leave Juventus, claims the Daily Mail.

According to the British newspaper’s Sportsmail section, former Barcelona full-back Alves has been ‘offered’ to Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

The 34-year-old is due to start tonight’s Champions League Final against Real Madrid in Cardiff, which could secure the first Treble in Juventus history.

The Brazilian only arrived in Turin last summer as a free agent and his contract runs to June 2018.

He has contributed six goals and seven assists in 32 competitive appearances for the Bianconeri.

Sportsmail suggests “the chance of joining the Premier League champions – and living in London – is likely to excite him.”

Manchester City were linked due to the presence of his former Barcelona Coach Pep Guardiola, while Spurs were also mentioned in the British media.

