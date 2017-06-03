Juventus-Real Madrid penalty takers

By Football Italia staff

If Juventus and Real Madrid go to penalties in tonight’s Champions League Final, who would take a spot-kick?

The showdown is at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

If the result is not decided by the end of 90 minutes or extra time, then it’ll go to a penalty shoot-out.

Italian media predict Juventus would certainly call upon Paulo Dybala, Miralem Pjanic and Leonardo Bonucci, who after all converted a spot-kick in Italy’s Euro 2016 quarter-final against Germany.

Sami Khedira and Dani Alves are also expected to take on the responsibility, as Gonzalo Higuain has a very bad history with decisive penalties at club and international level.

As for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric are guarantees from the spot.

Should Gareth Bale feature by that stage, then he’d take one, but otherwise Marcelo and Sergio Ramos are options.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more