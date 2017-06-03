Szczesny agent stalls Juve talk

By Football Italia staff

Wojciech Szczesny’s agent denies a deal with Juventus is already done, but hints his future depends on Arsenal after interest from Roma, Napoli and Milan.

The Poland international is still under contract with the Gunners, but his two-year loan spell with Roma is coming to an end.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Sportitalia last night, Szczesny is due to join Juve for €16m with a four-year contract written up, as work started on the move back in March.

However, today agent David Manasseh told Przeglad Sportowy that nothing has been decided yet, as he must first meet with Arsenal and their manager Arsene Wenger.

Szczesny has also been heavily linked with Napoli or even Milan, should Pepe Reina and Gianluigi Donnarumma walk away this summer.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more