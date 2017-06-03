CL Final Liveblog: Juve-Real Madrid

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from the Champions League Final, as Juventus and Real Madrid fight it out in Cardiff.

It kicks off at the Millennium Stadium at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The Bianconeri are seeking their third European Cup, the first since beating Ajax on penalties in 1996, and the crowning moment for Gianluigi Buffon’s club career.

It would also allow them to clinch the Treble for the first time ever, having already won the Scudetto and Coppa Italia this term.

Zinedine Zidane and his Merengues are trying to become the first side to retain the Champions League in its current format following Arrigo Sacchi’s Milan in 1989-90.

The honours are even with eight wins each and two draws in their previous meetings.

Something has to give, because Juve are unbeaten in the tournament this season and conceded only three goals, just one of them in the six knockout games so far.

The Turin giants kept eight clean sheets in 12 matches, compared to just one for Real Madrid.

This is Juve’s ninth European Cup Final and so far they’ve only won two, losing the last four in a row.

Real Madrid have won their last five Champions League Finals since a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in 1981.

