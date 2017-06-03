NEWS
Saturday June 3 2017
CR7: 'Unique moment'
By Football Italia staff

Cristiano Ronaldo said he will “try to make the most of this unique moment in my career” after Real Madrid beat Juventus in the Champions League Final.

The Portuguese talent scored twice in the 4-1 victory in Cardiff.

“It was a spectacular end to the season with La Liga and the Champions League,” CR7 told Mediaset Premium.

“We’ve got another record, the first team to retain the Champions League and the top scorer in the tournament. What more could I ask?

“I will now try to make the most of this unique moment in my career and then prepare for international duty with Portugal.

“Another Ballon d’Or? We’ll see.”

