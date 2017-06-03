Infantino: 'Best team won'

By Football Italia staff

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said “the best team won” the Champions League Final after Juventus fell 4-1 to Real Madrid and reassured Gigi Buffon.

“Juventus played a great first half, then in the second Real Madrid were extraordinary. They were two excellent sides and in the end the best team won,” Infantino told Mediaset Premium.

Was this the last chance for 39-year-old Buffon to win this trophy?

“It was down to experience and other factors. It remains a very strong season for Juventus and for Gigi, as next year there’s the World Cup too. I send a hug to Buffon, who is more than just a champion. He’s immense.”

Infantino was asked about the introduction of goal-line technology and VAR.

“UEFA will decide what happens in the Champions League next season. I expect, as the top club competition in the world, it will introduce something in that direction.”

