Morata denies Milan links

By Football Italia staff

Alvaro Morata admits he is torn after Real Madrid beat Juventus in the Champions League Final, but denied he’s heading towards Milan.

The Spaniard, who spent two years on loan in Turin, came off the bench in the final minutes of the 4-1 victory in Cardiff.

“I feel like we won the Champions League, but I’m also sorry, because all these people are in my heart,” Morata told Mediaset Premium.

He stopped to console his former teammates after the final whistle.

“I was in their position two years ago and I compliment Juve, as they had a great Champions League campaign. All these people will always be in my heart. It’s really difficult for me.”

Morata was asked if he will be heading back to Serie A soon after Milan confirmed their interest.

“No, I certainly won’t be in Italy. I want to continue here and it’s difficult. I can only tell you what I read in the papers, I know nothing else.

“I like Italy, but I am happy here. Madrid is my team and my city. I always said Juve is my second home. You never know.”

