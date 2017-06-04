Milan warn Donnarumma

By Football Italia staff

Milan are taking a hard line on Gianluigi Donnarumma, with reports he’s asked to choose between his club and agent Mino Raiola.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is only under contract until June 2018 and is so far refusing to sign a new deal that would be worth €4.5m per year.

Multiple sources suggest this is because agent Raiola wants to introduce a series of release clauses allowing a swift exit if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Milan are increasingly irritated at Raiola’s behaviour and want to avoid the man who also represents Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Balotelli from creating a summer soap opera.

The directors will now urge Donnarumma to choose between the club he has always supported and his agent.

While Raiola was very good friends with former Rossoneri CEO Adriano Galliani, the new staff are not so forgiving of his approach to negotiations.

Matters are further complicated by the fact if Donnarumma does leave Milan, his most likely destination would be Manchester United, who have strong links with Raiola.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more