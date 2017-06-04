Milan: Morata or Andre Silva

By Football Italia staff

Milan met with agent Jorge Mendes yesterday, asking after FC Porto striker Andre Silva as an alternative to Alvaro Morata.

The Rossoneri have made it clear they want a new centre-forward, as Carlos Bacca is on the market this summer.

Morata is the first choice and frustrated at the lack of playing time at Real Madrid, but assured Italian television after last night’s Champions League Final that he knew nothing of Milan interest.

According to Sportitalia and Sky Sport Italia, the Rossoneri are eyeing up several alternatives and met with agent Mendes in Cardiff on Saturday to discuss Andre Silva.

The 21-year-old Portugal international has six goals in seven senior caps for his country.

This season he contributed 21 goals and eight assists in 44 club appearances for Porto.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more