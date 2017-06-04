Evani: 'Don't underestimate Zambia'

By Football Italia staff

Coach Alberigo Evani warned Italy “must not make the mistake of underestimating” Zambia in the Under-20 World Cup quarter-finals.

The Azzurrini got through their group stage in second place and knocked France out with a 2-1 victory.

Tomorrow they face Zambia in Suwon, South Korea, at 10.00 UK time (09.00 GMT).

“We must not make the mistake of underestimating Zambia, as we have already done that before and paid a heavy price,” said Evani.

He was referring to an infamous 4-0 defeat at Under-23 level in the 1988 Summer Olympics, when Evani was playing.

“In that game we were overcome by their desire and determination. These are characteristics that still make them extremely competitive, otherwise they’d never have been able to eliminate a side like Germany.

“Therefore, we must be very wary and take the right counter-measures.”

Midfielder Rolando Mandragora is suspended for the quarter-final, while Nicolò Barella is injured.

If Italy go through, they will face Mexico or England in the tournament semi-final.

