Pallotta: 'Totti can be brand ambassador'

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti should “become a brand ambassador for Roma and make a ton of money with sponsors,” said President James Pallotta.

The patron spoke to SiriusXM Radio in New York and discussed what the 40-year-old captain might do after his retirement.

“If he wants, he has a six-year contract with us to come and be a director. If I were him, I’d go to the beach, but seeing as he has this great reputation, I’d try to make the most of it.

“He can be an excellent brand ambassador for Roma and make a ton of money for himself with sponsors and various ads all over the world.”

It’s not yet clear what Totti will do, as he hasn’t entirely ruled out the option of continuing his playing career elsewhere, for example in Major League Soccer.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more