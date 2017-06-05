Insigne: Napoli can win Scudetto

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne believes Napoli can win the Scudetto next season as Juventus “aren’t unbeatable”.

Speaking from Italy’s training camp ahead of games against Uruguay and Liechtenstein, Insigne was “sorry” for Juve’s defeat in the Champions League Final but made it clear Napoli had what it took to end the Bianconeri’s dominance in Serie A.

“Juventus-Real Madrid? We all watched the game together,” said the forward.

“The Juventus players arrived this morning with smiles because being with the national team is always nice.

“I’m sorry that the match went like it did, and I hope it can be done again.

“Italy? All our matches are important, and the one against Uruguay will be, especially for our [world] ranking.

“After our elimination from the World Cup three years ago, we’ll approach the game with a particular spirit.

“Napoli? We’ve shown this season that we’re a great team. We’ll have to start next season well to make it difficult for both Juventus and Roma.

“Juve are a great team with great champions, but they’re not unbeatable.

“Scudetto next season? After the League finished, we talked to each other.

“Seeing how we ended the campaign, we know we can go for it.”

