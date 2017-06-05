Sky: Inter could keep Perisic

By Football Italia staff

Sky Italia reports that Inter could keep hold of Ivan Perisic, as Manchester United’s offer is too low.

The Nerazzurri need to raise money by June 30 in order to comply with Financial Fair Play, and it was reported earlier today that the winger was likely to be sold.

However, this evening on ‘Calciomercato L’Originale’, Sky journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported that the Croatian international is likely to stay.

It’s thought the Beneamata want between €55m and €60m, while the Red Devils are offering just €40m [£35m].

In addition, incoming Coach Luciano Spalletti is believed to be keen to keep hold of Perisic, so Inter will try to raise the necessary money by selling other players.

Marcelo Brozovic is wanted by Roberto Mancini’s Zenit St Petersburg, while Villarreal, Everton, Crystal Palace and Stoke City are interested in Jeison Murillo.

Ever Banega could be sold to China, while Andrea Ranocchia is also up for sale after he decided not to remain with Hull City after their resignation.

While none of these players would raise as much as selling Perisic, doing all of the above deals would likely allow the former Wolfsburg man to stay.