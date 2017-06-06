Zamparini: 'Palermo healthy club'

Former Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini assures reports of a bankruptcy investigation is “all lies. This is a very healthy club.”

The patron is still in the process of selling up to new owner Paul Baccaglini, but today reports emerged that the Rosanero owed €120m to the State and creditors.

“I was stunned to read what was written in Il Giornale di Sicilia today,” Zamparini told news agency Ansa.

“These are all absurd lies that do not reflect the balance sheets, which have been certified by the Covisoc. The paperwork has all been poured over in the due diligence, which the English group led by Baccaglini is in the process of for the closing.

“We have ordered our lawyers to look into this serious incident. Palermo is a very healthy club. There are, as we know, contentious situations with some agents and the club has long tried to get them charged with fraud and extortion.

“What was published in Il Giornale di Sicilia is false. The lawyers will act accordingly.”