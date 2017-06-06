Inzaghi: 'Big players could leave'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi concedes “some important players could leave, but Lazio reassured me if anyone goes, they’ll be replaced in the best way.”

Lucas Biglia and Keita Balde Diao are refusing to sign new contracts, which currently expire in June 2018, and are reportedly close to Milan and Juventus respectively.

“I have extended my contract by another three years and that makes me very proud,” Inzaghi told Tuttomercatoweb.

“The coming year will be very important for us and we need to do it in the best way. We know that some important players could leave, but the club has reassured me that if someone leaves they will be replaced in the best way.

“The season started in a rather turbulent way. I was meant to go to Salernitana, instead I ended up back at Lazio, the club where I grew up and became a man. We did great things with the Coppa Italia Final and a Europa League spot, so that was like a dream come true for me here.

“We know that next year we won’t be a surprise anymore and must ensure we are ready to play at the highest level.”