Verona: Kean yes, Cassano no

By Football Italia staff

Verona will not be reuniting Giampaolo Pazzini and Antonio Cassano but confirm they would be interested in Juventus rookie Moise Kean.

Cassano claimed last month that he was “crazy” about joining Serie A returnees Verona, where he would partner former Sampdoria teammate Giampaolo Pazzini, but sporting director Filippo Fusco seemingly put pay to the idea.

“Cassano? Honestly, no,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“He’s a champion, he can still add value in Serie A and it’s an interesting possibility, but everyone goes through the aging process.

“His words are pleasing, but there’s no point building a team of football stickers.

“We’ll consider him, but I wasn’t convinced about him in January.”

On the other hand, Fusco noted of Kean: “Juve have so many champions and important youngsters.

“Kean’s an important player, both for Italian football and Juve. Should Juve consider loaning him out for experience, Verona could be an idea.

“For us, he’s a young and strong Italian player, so maybe.”