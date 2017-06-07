NEWS
Wednesday June 7 2017
Juve reveal 17-18 home kit
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have revealed their home kit for the 2017-18 campaign, complete with the club’s new badge.

The shirt went on official sale on Wednesday for a price of €89.95 and marks a throwback to the 1950s, with its completely-black rear.

The black-and-white stripes are also consistent in their thickness, while the Adidas logo is gold, along with the three stars above the ‘J’ emblem, and a buttoned, Henley collar is sported.

Finally, the shorts are white with Adidas’ trademark, three stripes on either side, whereas the socks are all-white.

The launch comes after Juan Cuadrado accidentaly leaked the kit on his Twitter account in April.

Image courtesy juventus.com

 

