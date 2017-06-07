NEWS
Wednesday June 7 2017
Official: Besiktas sign Erkin
By Football Italia staff

Besiktas have officially confirmed the signing of Caner Erkin from Inter for €750,000.

The Turkish international joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer last summer, but when Roberto Mancini was replaced by Frank de Boer he became surplus to requirements.

The defender was therefore loaned to Besiktas before playing a single game for the Beneamata, and today it has been confirmed that he’ll return to Turkey permanently.

“Besiktas have reached an agreement with Inter for Caner Erkin’s transfer,” a statement on the Super Lig club’s website announced.

“Inter will be paid €750,000 for the transfer. The current contract provisions between our club and the player have been maintained.”

