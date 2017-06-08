Italy: Marchisio out, Gagliardini in

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Marchisio has pulled out of the Italy squad with an injury, with Inter’s Roberto Gagliardini replacing him.

The midfielder limped off after just 17 minutes of last night’s 3-0 win over Uruguay, ruling him out of the World Cup qualifier with Liechtenstein.

It was then confirmed that Il Principino would head back to Juventus for tests, so Roberto Gagliardini has been called up to replace him.

Marchisio’s absence adds to Giampiero Ventura’s midfield woes, with Marco Verratti already ruled-out with a groin injury.