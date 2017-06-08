Coppa Italia dates confirmed

By Football Italia staff

The dates for next season’s Coppa Italia have been confirmed with the final scheduled for May 27.

Juventus have won the trophy for the past three seasons in a row, beating Lazio 2-0 this year.

In 2015 and 2017 the date of the final had to be moved, as the Bianconeri were competing in the Champions League final, and there is a risk of similar problems next season.

Should Roma, Napoli or Juve reach Kiev, the game will have to be moved from Sunday May 27 to Wednesday May 9, as the Champions League final is scheduled for May 26.

The first round gets underway on July 30, featuring 27 Lega Pro sides and nine from Serie D.

The semi-finals will take place in the final week of January and the final week of February.

Coppa Italia 2017-18 schedule

First round: Sunday July 30

Second round: Sunday August 6

Third round: Saturday August 12

Fourth round: Wednesday November 29

Last 16: Wednesday December 13 and Wednesday December 20

Quarter-finals: Wednesday December 27 and Wednesday January 3

Semi-finals: Wednesday January 31, return legs Wednesday February 28

Final: Sunday May 27 [May 9 if Roma, Napoli or Juventus reach Champions League final]