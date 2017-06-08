NEWS
Thursday June 8 2017
Arsenal and Valencia want Lemina
By Football Italia staff

Arsenal, Watford and Valencia continue to be linked with Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina, but the asking price is at least €20m.

The 23-year-old contributed one goal and one assist in 29 competitive games for Juve this season.

He joined from Olympique Marseille for €10.5m, but his value has practically doubled in that time.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal remain on the tracks of Lemina for a summer proposal.

Watford are also an option for the Gabon international.

They face competition from Spain, with reports linking Lemina to Valencia.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies