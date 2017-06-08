Arsenal and Valencia want Lemina

By Football Italia staff

Arsenal, Watford and Valencia continue to be linked with Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina, but the asking price is at least €20m.

The 23-year-old contributed one goal and one assist in 29 competitive games for Juve this season.

He joined from Olympique Marseille for €10.5m, but his value has practically doubled in that time.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal remain on the tracks of Lemina for a summer proposal.

Watford are also an option for the Gabon international.

They face competition from Spain, with reports linking Lemina to Valencia.