Sosa: 'Never Antalyaspor!'

By Football Italia staff

Jose Sosa “will never go to Antalyaspor,” insisted his agent. “He already said no to an important offer from Fenerbahce, because he has chosen Milan.”

The midfielder was signed from Besiktas last summer for €7.5m, but struggled to make an impact in Serie A.

Today there were reports of Antalyaspor making a new bid, but Sosa seems to have no intention of leaving, even with the arrival of Franck Kessie and Lucas Biglia.

“I will start off by saying that Sosa will never go to Antalyaspor,” agent Favio Bilardo told Tuttomercatoweb.

“In January, when Jose wasn’t playing regularly for Milan, he said no to an important offer from Fenerbahce, one of the biggest clubs in Turkey.

“In the second half of the season, he played a lot and was important for the Rossoneri march, so why should he choose to leave now for a provincial Turkish side?”

When asked if he had been contacted by Antalyaspor, the response was also somewhat insulting.

“I’ll put it this way with a metaphor: I was called by five clowns, but the head of the circus never contacted me. In any case, before starting any talk of negotiation, I can slam the door from the start. As of today, Sosa doesn’t want to leave Milan.

“The intention is to stay at Milan. Last summer the club made an important effort to sign him and Sosa arrived without pre-season training, after a very long tug of war with Besiktas.

“This year, starting from the summer, he’ll be able to do much better and help the team.”