Baroni: 'Benevento deserved this'

By Football Italia staff

Benevento Coach Marco Baroni insists “we deserved all of this and earned our promotion” after beating Carpi to reach Serie A next season.

The 1-0 play-off Final victory at the Stadio Vigorito, after a 0-0 first leg result, meant they achieved back-to-back promotions from Lega Pro to the top flight. They are the first club ever in Italian football to achieve this feat.

“I feel infinite joy, truly,” Baroni told Sky Sport Italia. “It’s all incredible, but we deserved all of this. We fought hard in these play-offs and we earned our promotion.”

Until a year ago, Benevento had never even made it into Serie B, but next term they’ll be fighting it out with Juventus, Milan and Inter.

They are nicknamed Le Streghe (The Witches) because of the symbol on their club badge.

“The team is in great shape, the mentality is strong, they deserve the credit. The squad had more possession, more shots on goal, second in terms of passing, they have been excellent all season long and they deserve this.

“I dedicate this to my family, my wife Patrizia and my kids, as they are the most important thing in my life. Then to the President and these remarkable fans.”