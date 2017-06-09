Napoli find Ghoulam deal

By Football Italia staff

It’s believed Napoli have reached a deal with Faouzi Ghoulam for a renewal, but there’s dispute over commissions.

The Algerian full-back appeared to be close to leaving the Partenopei this summer, but with his contract to expire in June 2018.

However, in recent weeks it has emerged that he’s close to agreeing a new contract, and Gazzetta dello Sport believes that a deal is done for a €2m per season contract which will run until 2021.

The reason that the contract has not been made official, the newspaper reports, is a dispute over commission owed to Ghoulam’s agent.

The left-back’s brother, Samir, has been his sole representative since March.