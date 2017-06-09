Milan consider Kalinic alternative

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Milan are considering Fiorentina’s Nikola Kalinic as a lower cost alternative to Andrea Belotti.

The Rossoneri are keen to sign a striker this summer, but it appears they’ve been priced out of a move for Chelsea’s Diego Costa.

Torino striker Belotti is another option, and Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the Diavolo have put together an offer worth around €70m.

That would be made up of around €50m in cash, plus Gianluca Lapadula in exchange.

However, the newspaper reports that this is too low for the Granata to consider, given that the Italian international has a €100m release clause.

While that is only valid for foreign clubs, Toro won’t give any discounts to Italian clubs.

It’s possible that Juraj Kucka, Cristian Zapata and M’Baye Niang could also be included in the deal, but the issue would then become their wages and willingness to move to Turin.

Therefore, Gazzetta reports, Kalinic is being considered as an alternative, and preliminary talks have already been held with his representatives.