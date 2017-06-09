Szczesny agrees Juve switch?

By Football Italia staff

Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly agreed terms over a switch to Juventus, who are trying to negotiate a fee with Arsenal.

According to Przeglad Sportowy, “everything will become clear in the next few days”, with Szczesny accepting Juve’s offer of a four-year contract worth €4m a season.

The Polish daily explains the international break and the goalkeeper’s subsequent holiday are holding up the transfer, although he spent Tuesday afternoon locked in talks with his agent, David Manasseh.

It is understood that the Bianconeri were impressed by Szczesny’s growth at Roma over the past couple of seasons as he became a “more versatile” shot-stopper.

Furthermore, the publication claims his desire to return to London has waned after Arsenal failed to give him assurances about the future, whereas he would spend just one campaign deputising for Gianluigi Buffon.