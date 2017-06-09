Spalletti relishing Inter challenge

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti says “I’m very excited about this challenge and becoming part of this great family” after being confirmed as Inter’s new Coach.

Spalletti has signed a two-year contract with Inter, and the former Roma boss quickly grasped the scope of the job facing him, acknowledging “we have to correspond our results with the history of this club.”

“I’m very excited about this challenge and becoming part of this great family, that is Inter,” he told Inter Channel.

“Having the support and affection of millions of fans could be interpreted as a burden, but instead we have to use it as motivation, a new source of energy to take onto the pitch.

“There’s so much to work on because in football, you have to work sincerely and professionally, especially for the spell our team are going through.

“We need to improve: we have to correspond our results with the history of this club. Belonging will become a fundamental thing, as well as being a good team.

“We’ve seen that there are some well-equipped teams in our League and we’ve also seen it in the cup competitions.

“I’ve realised the enthusiasm of the club, in that they want to give power to the project right away.

“I’ll meet the directors today, then we’ll start trying to build the team for next season.

“We’ll make sure everyone participates and knows what our way of working is and what our intentions are. We want to do everything in a direct, visible and transparent manner.

“We want to work properly. I salute all our fans from the bottom of my heart.”

Image courtesy inter.it