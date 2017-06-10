Nantes consider Ranieri too

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri is not just an option for Crystal Palace, but also for Ligue 1 club Nantes after Sergio Conceicao walked out.

The former Leicester City Coach is eager to get back into the fray after his shock dismissal.

According to RMC in France, Ranieri is being considered for the Nantes job.

They need a new tactician, as Conceicao walked away to take over at FC Porto.

It would be a return to Ligue 1 for the 65-year-old, who was on the Monaco bench from 2012 to 2014.

Nantes aren’t the only ones interested in Ranieri, as Crystal Palace are also eager to bring in the Premier League winner.