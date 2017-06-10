NEWS
Saturday June 10 2017
Milan and Conti 'stun' Atalanta
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta President Antonio Percassi hit back at Andrea Conti’s agent for trying to push through a move to Milan. “I am stunned by their behaviour.”

Rossoneri director Massimiliano Mirabelli had a three-hour meeting with representative Mario Giuffredi, who confirmed in several media outlets that a deal had been struck.

“Milan and Conti have reached an agreement? Well now they’ve got to find one with us,” Atalanta President Percassi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The lad is not for sale, he has a four-year contract with Atalanta. Milan have to negotiate with us, they can’t get away from that. I want to add that I am stunned by their behaviour. They had approached us more directly for Franck Kessie.

“His agent can say all he wants, but Conti came up through Atalanta’s academy, if he is in the Italy squad right now, he can thank Atalanta for that.

“In my view, he is worth €30m. Conti has a price-tag, as does everyone, and if Milan meet our demands, then maybe the deal can be done.

“If Mirabelli wants to come and talk to us about it, then he’s welcome, but we have to start from the idea he’s not on the market. Contracts are signed by two parties, then of course there are the interests of a third figure, such as the agent.

“It’s clear we can’t fight Milan on a financial footing, but if there were negotiations, we’d make ourselves heard. I doubt Conti will try to force his way to Milan, as he has no interest in being frozen out for a year.

“We’ve always behaved well with the lad and his representative, so I don’t know why they are saying these things, but the fact remains that Conti is an Atalanta player.”

