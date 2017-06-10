Milan: Kalinic and Andre Silva?

By Football Italia staff

Milan have dropped interest in Alvaro Morata, instead hoping to get both Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva for a combined €60m.

Spanish media claim Morata will fly in to England on Monday for final talks with Manchester United, as a deal with Real Madrid is imminent.

Torino won’t lower their €100m asking price for Andrea Belotti either, so the Rossoneri are turning towards two different targets to reinforce their attack.

The first, claim Sky Sport Italia, is Fiorentina striker Kalinic and the asking price here is in the region of €30m.

With the money set aside for Morata, Milan could complete this transfer and swoop for FC Porto forward Andre Silva as well, notes La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Still only 21, Andre Silva has scored 21 goals with eight assists in 44 competitive games for Porto this season.

That includes five goals in just 10 Champions League matches (with preliminary round against Roma).

He is already a senior Portugal regular with seven goals in eight caps for his country.