Conti agent: 'Atalanta-Milan talks now'

By Football Italia staff

After a series of insults, Andrea Conti’s agent now says he has cleared the air with Atalanta. “We await the Milan offer that reflects his value.”

Mario Giuffredi agreed personal terms with Milan during a three-hour meeting, but Atalanta President Antonio Percassi complained publicly that he was being cut out of the negotiations.

The pair exchanged bitter comments in the media, including this morning, but seem to have reached an understanding.

“This afternoon I had the chance to clear the air with Atalanta by phone and they were very open to discussion,” Giuffredi told Tuttoatalanta.com.

“The player has a basic agreement with Milan with regards to his salary. Now we must wait for the Rossoneri to make a concrete offer to Atalanta.

“The Bergamo club cares a great deal about its players and certainly won’t try to clip Conti’s wings. They’ll now try to find an agreement with Milan that reflects the player’s value.

“That is a discussion the clubs will need to have between themselves.”

It’s reported Atalanta want €27m for the wing-back, but Milan have so far only offered €20m.