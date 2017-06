Italy-Liechtenstein squad numbers

By Football Italia staff

The squad numbers for the Italy players in tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein have been confirmed.

It kicks off at Udinese’s Dacia Arena on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Roberto Gagliardini has been added to the roster after Claudio Marchisio picked up a muscular injury in the 3-0 friendly win over Uruguay on Wednesday.

The Inter midfielder will wear shirt number 8 in Udine.

Italy squad

Goalkeepers: 1 Buffon, 12 Donnarumma, 14 Scuffet

Defenders: 13 Astori, 15 Barzagli, 19 Bonucci, 3 Chiellini, 2 Conti, 4 Darmian, 21 D’Ambrosio, 7 Spinazzola

Midfielders: 16 De Rossi, 8 Gagliardini, 18 Montolivo, 5 Pellegrini

Wingers: 20 Bernardeschi, 6 Candreva, 22 El Shaarawy, 10 Insigne

Strikers: 9 Belotti, 17 Eder, 23 Gabbiadini, 11 Immobile