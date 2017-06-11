Exclusive: No Salah-Liverpool deal

By Football Italia staff

Despite reports of an imminent deal with Liverpool, our exclusive source close to Mohamed Salah insists there are no developments for the Roma winger.

Today beIN Sports claimed that the €40m transfer had been worked out and would be announced after he completed international duty with Egypt tomorrow.

However, we contacted our exclusive source close to Salah and were told “there’s nothing new. Seriously.”

The source proved to be accurate when multiple reports claimed the deal was done on June 4, but Football Italia were informed this was not the case.

We are therefore confident that, despite what other reports may say, there is no upcoming announcement from Liverpool for Salah.