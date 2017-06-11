NEWS
Sunday June 11 2017
Exclusive: No Salah-Liverpool deal
By Football Italia staff

Despite reports of an imminent deal with Liverpool, our exclusive source close to Mohamed Salah insists there are no developments for the Roma winger.

Today beIN Sports claimed that the €40m transfer had been worked out and would be announced after he completed international duty with Egypt tomorrow.

However, we contacted our exclusive source close to Salah and were told “there’s nothing new. Seriously.”

The source proved to be accurate when multiple reports claimed the deal was done on June 4, but Football Italia were informed this was not the case.

We are therefore confident that, despite what other reports may say, there is no upcoming announcement from Liverpool for Salah.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies