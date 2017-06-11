Roma seek Denis Suarez options

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Monchi will ask Barcelona if Denis Suarez is available on loan with option to buy, as he received very little playing time.

According to Mediaset Premium, the creative midfielder could well be on the market without having to activate his €50m release clause.

The Giallorossi hope they can take 23-year-old Suarez on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

As part of the deal, Barcelona would also have a buy-back clause, not dissimilar to Gerard Deulofeu’s situation at Everton.

Suarez scored three goals with five assists in 36 competitive games for the Blaugrana this term.

He was in the youth academies of Celta Vigo, Manchester City and Barcelona, while Monchi already worked with him at Sevilla in 2014-15.