Empoli pick new Coach

By Football Italia staff

Empoli were relegated from Serie A this term and it looks as if Vincenzo Vivarini has been chosen as their new Coach.

The Tuscans dropped down into Serie B on the final day of the season, losing 2-1 to Palermo while Crotone beat Lazio to stay in the top flight.

Coach Giovanni Martusciello inevitably resigned after this dismal campaign, as right up until the lad round, Empoli wasted an advantage.

The next tactician at the Stadio Franchi is expected to be Vivarini, who will get his debut Serie A experience.

His current job is with Latina, also in Serie B, after spells at Pescara, Chieti and Ternana.