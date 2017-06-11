Official: Jiangsu Suning sign Capello

By Football Italia staff

As expected, Fabio Capello has become the official Coach of Jiangsu Suning, signing an 18-month contract reported to be worth €10m.

The tactician had already flown out to China this morning to meet Suning chiefs and inspect the training ground.

This afternoon, the Chinese Super League club announced that Capello had been appointed.

“Today we have signed working contract with Mr. Fabio Capello,” read the statement.

“He will be the head coach of our team since today. Welcome Fabio!”

Although it was not specifically mentioned by the club, it’s believed Capello is bringing Italians Gianluca Zambrotta and Cristian Brocchi to join his staff.

Former England and Russia manager Capello will also oversee the youth academy and help build the infrastructure that Suning so far lack.

This club is owned by Suning Group, who also run Inter.

Paulo Sousa of Fiorentina was also linked with this position, but failed to agree personal terms.