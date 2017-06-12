NEWS
Monday June 12 2017
Ronaldo: Silva my Portugal heir
By Football Italia staff

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Milan target Andre Silva a glowing reference by suggesting that the young forward will be his heir for Portugal.

Such is Portugal’s dependence on Silva and Ronaldo that the pair have scored 17 of the Seleccao’s 22 goals in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, and the Real Madrid star is a great admirer of his new strike partner.

“When I retire, Portugal will be in good hands because they’ve already found a great striker: Andre Silva,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Silva underwent a medical with Milan on Monday ahead of his proposed €38m transfer from Porto.

