Mendes: Silva will be Serie A’s best

By Football Italia staff

Super-agent Jorge Mendes believes Andre Silva will become the best player in Italy and has hailed the professionalism of Milan’s new directors.

Silva’s transfer came as a surprise, given a deal was only reported on Sunday evening, but Mendes believes the lack of media leaks is testament to the work done by CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

“He’s a young lad with so much quality,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“He can become one of the best strikers in the world, he has everything to be so.

“Now he plays for his national team with the best player in the history of football, CR7, but what matters is that Andre wants to learn every trick and everything else from Ronaldo.

“Having an example and role model like Cristiano, it can only do him good.

“He’s a hard-worker who wants to improve every day. He’s aggressive but with a lot of technique.

“He’ll certainly be the best [player] in Italy in the next few years.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s blessing? He’s very happy for Andre. He told [Andre] he would play for one of the best clubs in the world and, in general, history.

“He has everything to succeed and he’s chosen Milan to prove what he’s capable of.

“Similar to strikers of the past? He can’t be compared with [strikers of] the past, he has his own characteristics.

“We’re talking about a lad who has already scored seven goals for his national team.

“The Rossoneri fans will be very happy: I don’t remember a Milan player of recent years like him.

“Credit for these negotiations must be shared between Fassone and Mirabelli.

“At the moment, Milan are very well represented, they know what they want and it’s the first time, I believe, that we’ve had a deal with a big club without anyone else knowing anything first.

“It was only yesterday that Andre was already undergoing medical examinations, which shows their great professionalism. With them, Milan will restore their former glories.

“Diego Costa to Milan? What I talk to Milan about, I won’t tell the Press...

“In December, 3-4 big clubs wanted Silva, but Porto were pursuing all their objectives.

“President Da Costa didn’t want to sell him midseason. Eventually, fate took him to Milan.”