OFFICIAL: Milan sign Andre Silva

By Football Italia staff

Milan have completed the signing of Portugal striker Andre Silva from Porto for a reported €38m.

Silva passed a medical with Milan on Monday, before putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Reports of a deal being agreed between Porto and the Rossoneri only surfaced on Sunday evening, making the 21-year-old’s arrival at San Siro something of a whirlwind.

The attacker enjoyed a breakthrough 2016-17 campaign, scoring 21 goals in 44 appearances for Porto.

He has since established himself as Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike partner for Portugal, netting seven times in just eight caps.

Ronaldo has also described the Diavolo new boy as his heir for the Euro 2016 winners.

Silva becomes Milan’s fourth summer signing after Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez.

Image courtesy @acmilan via Twitter