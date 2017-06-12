NEWS
Monday June 12 2017
Juventus want Douglas Costa
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly pushing for Douglas Costa, but Bayern Munich want €50m for the winger.

The Bianconeri appear to be looking to strengthen in wide areas this summer, with Angel Di Maria and Federico Bernardeschi also linked.

Tonight Sky Italia is reporting that contacts are underway for Costa, with the Italian champions speaking to the Brazilian’s agent and to his club.

Bayern are thought to be asking for €50m to sell the former Shakhtar Donetsk man, but Juve are hoping to use good relations between the clubs to lower that fee.

In addition, Costa is asking for around €7m in wages, so the Old Lady is being cautious in the pursuit of the 26-year-old.

