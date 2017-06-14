EDF presentation: Five key talking points

By Football Italia staff

Roma officially presented Eusebio Di Francesco as their new Coach today, with several clues revealed as to the future of the club.

Sitting alongside sporting director Monchi, the new boss gave clues as to his playing style and the transfer campaign.

Here’s a summary of the most important points from the Press conference.

Roma will play 4-3-3

Di Francesco confirmed that he’ll be bringing the 4-3-3 which worked so well for him at Sassuolo to his new role.

The Giallorossi experimented with 3-4-3 last season, finishing the campaign in a 4-2-3-1 shape with Radja Nainggolan just behind Edin Dzeko.

However, the new Coach confirmed he’ll start with his favoured shape, which will likely mean Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman playing either side of Leandro Paredes or Daniele De Rossi in midfield.

Berardi could follow the Coach to Rome

Lorenzo Pellegrini is widely expected to return to Roma this summer, as there was a buyback clause in the deal which took him to Sassuolo.

However, Di Francesco could also link up with another of his former players in the shape of Domenico Berardi.

The Italian international fits perfectly on the right of the 4-3-3 formation, and Di Francesco reiterated his admiration for the 22-year-old today.

The Coach was keen to stress that his praise of Berardi “doesn’t mean he’s a target”, but the implication was clear.

Bruno Peres’ days may be numbered

Bruno Peres was one of the best wing-backs in Serie A during his time at Torino, but Di Francesco has doubts about his ability to play in a back-four.

“He might have some difficulties,” the new Coach said. “Bruno Peres has often played in a back-five, so if he’s to play in a back-four he has to improve.”

While Di Francesco said he’d evaluate the Brazilian, it was hardly a ringing endorsement of his talents.

Salah will be replaced - if he goes

It’s an open secret that Mohamed Salah is in talks with Liverpool, even if Monchi merely named “an English club”.

However, as revealed by Football Italia, talks are progressing slowly and the sporting director sent a clear warning that the Giallorossi will play hardball over price.

If Salah does go, Monchi assured “he'll have to be replaced well”.

Rudiger is staying

Chelsea and Inter have both been linked with Antonio Rudiger, but it appears the German international is going nowhere.

Monchi admitted there has been interest from other clubs, but there have been no offers and the sporting director declared there is “no chance” he’ll be allowed to leave.

Whether that means Kostas Manolas’ future is up for debate remains to be seen, but it seems certain Rudiger will be staying.

main image via asroma.com