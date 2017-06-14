Agent: 'Conti only wants Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti “only wants Milan, his time with Atalanta is over and Gian Piero Gasperini has to be realistic,” said his agent.

The 23-year-old wing-back scored eight goals and contributed four assists in 33 Serie A appearances this season.

“Conti’s time with Atalanta is over and after a few diatribes, we cleared the air,” agent Mario Giuffredi told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Albeit grateful to the club for what it has given him, Atalanta are no longer in his mind. He only wants Milan and that’s how it should be.

“Milan are the dream of every player and nobody can clip his wings. It’s also only right that Atalanta do their work and we do ours. I want a collaborative spirit with Atalanta and Milan to find a solution that makes everyone happy, but I will not accept a Coach taking a player off the market when he can make his dream come true.

“Gasperini cannot stop a player from achieving what he’s always wanted. It wouldn’t be fair to put a veto on his transfer. I’d be curious to see what Gasperini would’ve done if offered 10 times his current wages. Would he really have stayed out of love for Atalanta?

“Everyone works to improve and grow, professionally and economically. In football we must be realistic, not hypocritical.”