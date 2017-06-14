Zenit eye Manolas and Paredes

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini is trying to bring Kostas Manolas to Zenit, potentially in a double €50m deal with his Roma teammate Leandro Paredes.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Mancio and Zenit St Petersburg have been ‘flirting’ with Greek defender Manolas, sending signals that they would give him a massive salary to play in Russia.

The contract would be worth over €4m per year.

Pagine Romaniste go even further, suggesting that Zenit have made a double bid worth €50m for both Manolas and midfielder Paredes.

That report also claims that Roma director of sport Monchi turned it down via intermediaries.