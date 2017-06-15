Official: Ranieri new Nantes Coach

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri is officially the new Coach of Ligue 1 side FC Nantes, signing a two-year contract.

The former Leicester City tactician steps in for Sergio Conceicao, who left this summer for FC Porto.

Ranieri, being aged 65, needed special dispensation from the French Federation and was granted it, despite the opposition of coaching union President Raymond Domenech.

It is a return to France for the Italian, who already had two years at Monaco.

Among his other clubs were Napoli, Fiorentina, Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Parma, Juventus, Roma and Inter.