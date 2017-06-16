Orsolini: I’ll work my socks off

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Orsolini has vowed “to work my socks off” for Juventus ahead of joining up with the Bianconeri for the first time.

Orsolini will start preseason with Juve on the back of the U-20 World Cup in South Korea, where he was widely regarded as Italy’s best player.

“I'm a bit out-of-sync after returning from South Korea, but I’m happy and satisfied,” the former Ascoli winger told Tuttosport.

“U-20 World Cup? Let’s say that I gained confidence game by game. And to think that I wasn’t supposed to leave [for South Korea] …

“If Ascoli didn’t stay up, it would’ve been a problem, but instead, survival happened.

“I couldn’t hold back the tears, thinking it was my last game here. I’ll always have the club in my heart and I’ll always be grateful to her.

“Van Basten? I’m very proud of having met him, he’s a great champion of the past.

“Messi and Aguero? It’s a really strange thing, seeing the top scorers of past U-20 World Cups and that there are these sacred monsters. It’s a stimulus for me to keep doing more and giving my all.

“Juventus? It’s an honor to have been bought by the Bianconeri last January. But, of course, [my transfer] must be a point of departure, not arrival: a stimulus to give all of myself in every situation.

“However, for the first time, I’ll be going home [to Juve], it’ll be a new adventure, which I hope will bring me luck. I know I’ll have to work my socks off, also in a defensive sense.

“If a well-known champion like Mandzukic adapts and sacrifices himself then so do I.

“I chose, along with my agent [Donato] Di Campli, to join Juve after I spoke to them: they have an important project with young players.”