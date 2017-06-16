‘Milan must bench Donnarumma’

By Football Italia staff

The leader of Milan’s Curva Sud has urged the Rossoneri to “bench” Gianluigi Donnarumma “for a year” in light of his refusal to sign a new contract.

Juventus, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have all been touted as possible destinations for Donnarumma, but Giancarlo Capelli believes the goalkeeper should not be allowed to get his way so easily.

“What’s happened is scandalous,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“Milan did everything to keep him. Now, in my opinion, Donnarumma must be benched for a year.

“The thing that makes us even angrier is that we’re back to making personalised chants just for him.

“Him, the person that had kissed [Milan’s] badge in our area of the stadium after the match against Juventus.

“But how dare he? There’s a need to curb the powers of agents.

“He, after not giving any messages about his situation, had sent a message on what would happen.

“We, as a Curva, confirm our support and backing for the club, like we showed last week.”