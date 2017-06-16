Murillo plans Inter stay

By Football Italia staff

Jeison Murillo insists “I’ll be going back to Inter” after his holiday, despite recent speculation that he could leave.

Murillo lost his status as a starting centre-back for Inter last season, prompting reports of a move to the Premier League, but the Colombian made it clear he would stay and fight for his place next season.

“I have three years left on my contract and I’ll be going back to Inter,” he told Radio Caracol.

“I don’t know anything about the market rumours, right now I just want to take advantage of my holiday.”