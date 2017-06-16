NEWS
Friday June 16 2017
Nainggolan: My toughest opponent…
By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has revealed the identity of his “toughest opponent” – Napoli’s Jorginho.

CalcioNews24 claims Nainggolan’s choice of Jorginho was a “jab” at former Roma teammate Miralem Pjanic and one that “may not be liked” by the Juventus man.

“My toughest opponent? I would say Napoli’s Jorginho,” he told the Giallorossi’s official website.

“He always plays through the middle, with one-metre passes. It’s difficult to keep him back and intercept his play.

“He tires you out because he distributes the ball very quickly yet remains practically stationary.

“You must have a lot of energy to keep him behind the ball and defuse his intentions. He can be difficult to face.”

