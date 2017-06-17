Frogs threaten Stadio della Roma

By Football Italia staff

The Stadio della Roma project could be forced into more delays after another problem emerged: frogs.

This week the local council finally voted that the stadium would be in the public interest, having completely revamped the plans to reduce the square footage and remove two tower blocks.

It still has to go through several more legal hurdles, including the Regione vote, but there is another issue that has come up.

The Italian Association for the Defence of Animals and the Environment released a statement warning that they could sue to block the construction.

“If in the definitive plans for the new Roma stadium they do not respect the nesting zones of amphibians and in particular frogs, the AIDAA will lodge an appeal to block the project.”